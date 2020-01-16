Mike Dawson returns to Huskers to coach outside linebackers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mike Dawson will return to Nebraska to coach outside linebackers after spending the 2019 season in the NFL.

Coach Scott Frost announced Thursday that he had rehired Dawson, who coached the Cornhuskers' defensive line in 2018. Dawson was the New York Giants' outside linebackers coach this past season. Dawson previously coached the defensive line for Frost at Central Florida.

Dawson replaces Jovan Dewitt, who left to take an assistant's job at North Carolina.

Nebraska also extended the contracts of assistant coaches Greg Austin, Travis Fisher and Ryan Held. Each has a contract now running through Dec. 31, 2021.

Austin will become the run game coordinator in addition to his role as offensive line coach. Held, the running backs coach, added the title of recruiting coordinator. Fisher is the defensive backs coach.

