Mike Monaco takes title at Shelton Wrestling Invitational

Mike Monaco won the title at 160 pounds and coach Bill Maloney’s Gaels placed fourth at the Shelton Invitational Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.

Amity won the team title, followed by Canton, Morgan and Shelton.

Monaco, the No. 2 seed, defeated No. 1 seed Mark Delima from Notre Dame-Fairfield by 3:22 fall in the title bout. Monaco won his first match 11-2 and pinned at 1:48 in the semifinals.

Graham Ziperstein was second at 106 pounds, Garrett Ziperstein second at 120 and Christian Olivarria runner-up at 138.

Graham Ziperstein posted wins of 8-4 and 12-5 before losing to top-seed Colin Boufford from Amity in the final.

Garrett Ziperstein won by fall in 1:46 and technical fall at 16-1. He lost by 6-2 decision to No. 1 seed Ethan Titus from Canton in the final.

Olavarria pinned in 52 seconds and won a 6-2 decision before No. 1 seed Christopher Wilson from Weston placed first.

At 113 pounds, Alexander Reyes lost to eventual champion and top seed Kyle Carse from Morgan.

Mike Monaco won the 160-pound title at the Shelton Invitational Wrestling Tournament.

At 126, Christopher Cavagnuolo fell to No. 1 seed and champion Brayden Esposito from Amity.

At 138, Anala Smith lost to No. 1 seed and champion Matt Webb from Canton.

Casey Havee also competed for Shelton in the 10-pound division.

Shelton put two wrestlers on the mat at 145 — Mason Stutheit and Justin Ayora — with Stutheit earning a pin in 3:21.

The Gaels didn’t compete at 152, 170, 182, 220 or heavyweight.