Miles' late 3 gets No. 14 TCU past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 73-72

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles hit a 3-pointer with 51 seconds remaining to finally put No. 14 TCU ahead to stay in a 73-72 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which built an early 20-point lead in the season opener for both teams Monday night.
Miles, the preseason Big 12 player of the year, hit from deep beyond the top of the key for a 71-68 lead. Chuck O'Bannon made two free throws with 19 seconds left, but his miss with 5 seconds remaining gave the Golden Lions one more shot. Trejon Ware got in position for a baseline jumper that ricocheted off the side of the rim as the buzzer sounded.