Miller lifts Canucks over Wild, ties qualifying series at 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Tuesday night to even their qualifying series at a win each.

Tanner Pearson, Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks, and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves.

Kevin Fiala had two goals and Luke Kunin scored for Minnesota. Alex Stalock made 24 stops.

Game 3 is Thursday, when lower-seeded Minnesota will be the home team for the first time in the series.

Matt Dumba continued to raise his right fist on the Wild’s bench through the pregame anthems to bring attention to racism and social injustice. Teammate Jonas Brodin put his hand on Dumba’s shoulder in support Tuesday.

Vancouver moved the puck with more authority than they did in a 3-0 loss to open the series Sunday.

Minnesota was scoreless on six power-play chances, while Vancouver went 1-for-7.

Vancouver Canucks' Antoine Roussel (26) is helped off the ice by a trainer during the third period of the team's NHL hockey playoff game against the Minnesota Wild in Edmonton, Alberta, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Codie McLachlan/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canucks winger Antoine Roussel took a deflection in the head that drew blood five minutes into the third period.

Kunin was fined $1,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct in Game 1. He delivered a whack to the leg of Vancouver’s Micheal Ferland from the Wild’s bench. Kunin was retaliating for Ferland spearing seated teammate Ryan Hartman seated on the bench. Ferland was fined $5,000.

