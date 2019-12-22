Miller scores 17, George Mason defeats UMBC 69-53

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Jordan Miller registered 17 points as George Mason defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 69-53 on Saturday.

Javon Greene had 14 points and six rebounds for George Mason (11-1), which won its sixth straight game. Jamal Hartwell II added 14 points. AJ Wilson had 9 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks for the Patriots.

Dimitrije Spasojevic had 15 points for the Retrievers (6-8). K.J. Jackson added 12 points. He also had seven turnovers but only five assists. L.J. Owens had 10 points.

George Mason plays at TCU on Dec. 30. Maryland-Baltimore County hosts Penn State-York on Dec. 30.

