Millner-Criss lifts Middle Tennessee past Murray St. 78-61
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jo’Vontae Millner-Criss registered 19 points as Middle Tennessee beat Murray State 78-61 on Wednesday night.
Donovan Sims had 13 points for Middle Tennessee (1-2). Dontrell Shuler added 12 points. Jordan Davis had 10 points.
Chico Carter Jr. had 13 points for the Racers (1-1). Tevin Brown added 13 points. Demond Robinson had 10 points.
