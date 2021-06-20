Mills, bullpen help Cubs bounce back, blank Marlins 2-0 ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer June 20, 2021 Updated: June 20, 2021 6:22 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Alec Mills and three relievers combined on a shutout and the Chicago Cubs bounced back from two lopsided losses to beat the Miami Marlins 2-0 Sunday and avoid a sweep.
Outscored 21-3 in the previous two days at Wrigley Field, the Cubs squeezed out the win despite managing just four hits. They also extended their season-high streak of scoring no more than three runs to eight games.
