Milwaukee 103, Boston 101

Horford 9-16 0-0 22, Tatum 4-19 2-3 10, Williams III 5-10 0-0 10, Brown 8-16 10-11 27, Smart 1-8 6-8 9, Williams 2-9 4-4 9, Theis 0-0 0-0 0, Pritchard 0-3 0-0 0, White 3-6 6-8 14. Totals 32-87 28-34 101.
- Shelton’s pitching keys 8-3 start to season
- Dedicated captains lead Shelton to unbeaten start
- State qualifiers mount up for balanced Gaels
- Carlin, McCook lead young team on court
- Seniors lead eager group of younger players
- Kaylee Gura helps Springfield cheer place 5th at nationals
- Shelton’s Jacob Villalobos feted as scholar athlete
- Competitive new group to lead the way for Shelton
- Gaels have players in place to offset graduation losses
- Shelton on a mission after reaching state quarterfinals
