Milwaukee 109, N.Y. Knicks 103

Allen 4-9 2-2 11, G.Antetokounmpo 13-25 9-12 37, Lopez 2-8 4-4 9, Carter 1-2 0-0 3, Holiday 9-19 2-2 22, Portis 4-10 1-2 10, Connaughton 4-13 0-0 10, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 2-3 1-2 5, Matthews 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 39-90 21-26 109.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling