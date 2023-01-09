Milwaukee 111, N.Y. Knicks 107

Connaughton 4-8 0-0 11, G.Antetokounmpo 6-15 9-12 22, Lopez 7-16 0-1 17, Allen 3-6 3-3 11, Holiday 5-14 2-2 15, Beauchamp 3-6 0-0 8, Portis 5-6 0-0 10, Ingles 6-14 0-0 17, Carter 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 39-89 14-18 111.

Grimes 1-7 2-2 4, Randle 9-29 6-7 25, Robinson 1-4 0-0 2, Brunson 15-30 10-10 44, Quickley 9-14 2-3 23, Toppin 1-3 0-0 3, Hartenstein 0-6 0-0 0, Fournier 1-4 0-0 3, McBride 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 38-100 20-22 107.

Milwaukee 22 24 27 38 — 111 New York 22 29 27 29 — 107

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 19-49 (Ingles 5-11, Connaughton 3-7, Holiday 3-9, Lopez 3-9, Allen 2-3, Beauchamp 2-4, G.Antetokounmpo 1-3, Carter 0-3), New York 11-41 (Brunson 4-10, Quickley 3-6, Toppin 1-2, McBride 1-3, Fournier 1-4, Randle 1-12, Hartenstein 0-1, Grimes 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 48 (Connaughton 11), New York 48 (Randle 16). Assists_Milwaukee 27 (Holiday 9), New York 16 (Randle 5). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 17, New York 14. A_18,167 (19,812)