Milwaukee 119, N.Y. Knicks 108

Barrett 7-17 5-8 20, Randle 3-10 8-9 14, Robinson 2-5 1-2 5, Brunson 3-10 6-9 13, Fournier 4-12 0-0 11, Toppin 4-7 0-0 11, Hartenstein 3-8 0-0 6, Reddish 1-5 0-0 2, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-0 0, Quickley 5-10 2-4 14, Rose 5-8 0-0 12. Totals 37-92 22-32 108.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling