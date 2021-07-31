Milwaukee-Atlanta Runs

Brewers second. Avisail Garcia singles to center field. Tyrone Taylor pops out to shallow right field to Freddie Freeman. Lorenzo Cain singles to shallow left field. Avisail Garcia to second. Luis Urias hit by pitch. Lorenzo Cain to second. Avisail Garcia to third. Manny Pina reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Luis Urias out at second. Lorenzo Cain to third. Avisail Garcia scores. Brandon Woodruff grounds out to shallow infield, Stephen Vogt to Freddie Freeman.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 1, Braves 0.

Braves fourth. Austin Riley walks. Adam Duvall strikes out swinging. Jorge Soler singles to center field. Austin Riley to third. Dansby Swanson singles to left field. Jorge Soler to second. Austin Riley scores. Stephen Vogt lines out to center field to Lorenzo Cain. Kyle Muller strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 1, Braves 1.

Braves sixth. Adam Duvall singles to center field. Jorge Soler strikes out swinging. Dansby Swanson homers to center field. Adam Duvall scores. Stephen Vogt grounds out to second base, Willy Adames to Eduardo Escobar. Abraham Almonte pinch-hitting for Jesse Chavez. Abraham Almonte strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 3, Brewers 1.

Braves seventh. Joc Pederson strikes out swinging. Ozzie Albies singles to shallow infield. Freddie Freeman singles to left center field. Ozzie Albies to second. Austin Riley walks. Freddie Freeman to second. Ozzie Albies to third. Adam Duvall flies out to right center field to Avisail Garcia. Jorge Soler singles to shallow center field. Austin Riley to second. Freddie Freeman to third. Ozzie Albies scores. Dansby Swanson homers to left field. Jorge Soler scores. Austin Riley scores. Freddie Freeman scores. Stephen Vogt lines out to right center field to Avisail Garcia.

5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 8, Brewers 1.