Milwaukee-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cubs first. Nico Hoerner doubles to left field. Anthony Rizzo grounds out to second base, Orlando Arcia to Justin Smoak. Nico Hoerner to third. Javier Baez grounds out to third base, Brock Holt to Justin Smoak. Nico Hoerner scores. Willson Contreras called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 1, Brewers 0.

Cubs second. Kyle Schwarber homers to center field. Ian Happ singles to left center field. David Bote grounds out to shortstop. Ian Happ out at second. Steven Souza Jr. singles to shallow infield. Victor Caratini singles to center field. Steven Souza Jr. to second. Nico Hoerner grounds out to second base, Eric Sogard to Justin Smoak.

1 run, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 2, Brewers 0.

Cubs sixth. Willson Contreras walks. Kyle Schwarber lines out to deep right field to Ben Gamel. Ian Happ doubles to deep center field, advances to 3rd. Willson Contreras scores. David Bote singles to left field. Ian Happ scores. Jason Heyward pinch-hitting for Steven Souza Jr.. Jason Heyward walks. David Bote to second. Victor Caratini flies out to deep center field to Avisail Garcia. Nico Hoerner walks. Jason Heyward to second. David Bote to third. Anthony Rizzo strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Cubs 4, Brewers 0.

Brewers seventh. Avisail Garcia strikes out swinging. Justin Smoak homers to right field. Omar Narvaez strikes out swinging. Ben Gamel flies out to left field to Kyle Schwarber.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 4, Brewers 1.

Brewers ninth. Keston Hiura flies out to deep left field to Ian Happ. Christian Yelich grounds out to shortstop, David Bote to Anthony Rizzo. Avisail Garcia singles to left field. Justin Smoak doubles. Avisail Garcia scores. Omar Narvaez flies out to left center field to Ian Happ.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 4, Brewers 2.