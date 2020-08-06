Milwaukee-Chicago White Sox Runs

Brewers third. Mark Mathias singles to shallow center field. Orlando Arcia singles to shallow right field. Mark Mathias to second. Eric Sogard singles to center field. Orlando Arcia to second. Mark Mathias scores. Ryon Healy flies out to deep right field to Nomar Mazara. Orlando Arcia to third. Keston Hiura strikes out swinging. Avisail Garcia called out on strikes.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 1, White sox 0.