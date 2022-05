Brewers first. Kolten Wong walks. Willy Adames reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Kolten Wong out at second. Christian Yelich reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow right field. Willy Adames to third. Fielding error by Brian Anderson. Luis Urias out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Jesus Sanchez. Willy Adames scores. Rowdy Tellez flies out to deep left field to Jorge Soler.

1 run, 0 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Brewers 1, Marlins 0.

Marlins second. Avisail Garcia reaches on error. Throwing error by Mike Brosseau. Brian Anderson doubles to deep left field. Avisail Garcia to third. Miguel Rojas flies out to right field to Hunter Renfroe. Bryan De La Cruz pops out to shallow infield to Jace Peterson. Erik Gonzalez walks. Payton Henry singles to right field. Erik Gonzalez to third. Brian Anderson scores. Avisail Garcia scores. Jesus Sanchez strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Marlins 2, Brewers 1.

Marlins third. Jesus Aguilar strikes out swinging. Jorge Soler homers to left field. Avisail Garcia grounds out to shallow infield, Brandon Woodruff to Jace Peterson. Brian Anderson flies out to right field to Hunter Renfroe.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 3, Brewers 1.

Brewers fifth. Jace Peterson homers to right field. Kolten Wong homers to right field. Mike Brosseau reaches on error. Throwing error by Miguel Rojas. Christian Yelich walks. Mike Brosseau to second. Luis Urias flies out to deep right field to Bryan De La Cruz. Mike Brosseau to third. Rowdy Tellez singles to left field. Christian Yelich to second. Mike Brosseau scores. Hunter Renfroe flies out to center field to Jesus Sanchez. Omar Narvaez singles to deep right field. Rowdy Tellez to second. Christian Yelich scores. Tyrone Taylor strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Brewers 5, Marlins 3.

Brewers seventh. Rowdy Tellez homers to center field. Hunter Renfroe flies out to right field to Bryan De La Cruz. Omar Narvaez grounds out to second base, Miguel Rojas to Jesus Aguilar. Tyrone Taylor grounds out to third base, Brian Anderson to Jesus Aguilar.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 6, Marlins 3.

Brewers eighth. Jace Peterson strikes out swinging. Kolten Wong singles to center field. Mike Brosseau singles to shortstop. Christian Yelich strikes out swinging. Luis Urias singles to center field, tagged out at second, Jesus Sanchez to Payton Henry to Erik Gonzalez. Mike Brosseau to second. Kolten Wong scores.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 7, Marlins 3.