Brewers first. Kolten Wong strikes out swinging. Willy Adames singles to deep left field. Eduardo Escobar singles to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Willy Adames scores. Throwing error by Rodolfo Castro. Christian Yelich strikes out swinging. Avisail Garcia walks. Lorenzo Cain pops out to Colin Moran.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Brewers 1, Pirates 0.

Brewers third. Kolten Wong lines out to deep left field to Ben Gamel. Willy Adames walks. Eduardo Escobar flies out to deep left field to Ben Gamel. Christian Yelich doubles to deep right field. Willy Adames scores. Avisail Garcia grounds out to third base, Ke'Bryan Hayes to Colin Moran.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 2, Pirates 0.

Pirates third. Kevin Newman doubles to deep right field. Dillon Peters out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Eric Lauer to Kolten Wong. Kevin Newman to third. Ben Gamel singles to second base. Kevin Newman scores. Ke'Bryan Hayes strikes out swinging. Bryan Reynolds singles to shortstop. Ben Gamel to second. Colin Moran flies out to left field to Christian Yelich.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 2, Pirates 1.