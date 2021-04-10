Milwaukee-St. Louis Runs

Brewers first. Jackie Bradley Jr. flies out to shallow left field to Tyler O'Neill. Christian Yelich singles to right field. Avisail Garcia strikes out swinging. Christian Yelich steals second. Travis Shaw singles to shallow infield. Christian Yelich scores. Omar Narvaez singles to right field. Travis Shaw to second. Keston Hiura singles to shortstop. Omar Narvaez to second. Travis Shaw to third. Jace Peterson grounds out to shallow infield to Paul Goldschmidt.

1 run, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Brewers 1, Cardinals 0.

Brewers fifth. Jackie Bradley Jr. grounds out to second base, Tommy Edman to Paul Goldschmidt. Christian Yelich singles to shortstop. Avisail Garcia homers to center field. Christian Yelich scores. Travis Shaw flies out to right field to Justin Williams. Omar Narvaez flies out to deep center field to Dylan Carlson.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 3, Cardinals 0.

Cardinals sixth. Yadier Molina walks. Dylan Carlson strikes out swinging. Austin Dean singles to shallow center field. Yadier Molina to second. Justin Williams reaches on error to shallow right field, advances to 2nd. Austin Dean scores. Yadier Molina scores. Fielding error by Keston Hiura. John Nogowski pinch-hitting for Ryan Helsley. John Nogowski grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Urias to Keston Hiura. Justin Williams to third. Tommy Edman singles to third base.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Brewers 3, Cardinals 2.

Brewers seventh. Daniel Robertson flies out to center field to Dylan Carlson. Jackie Bradley Jr. singles to center field. Christian Yelich walks. Jackie Bradley Jr. to second. Avisail Garcia doubles to deep left center field. Christian Yelich scores. Jackie Bradley Jr. scores. Travis Shaw called out on strikes. Omar Narvaez walks. Keston Hiura homers to center field. Omar Narvaez scores. Avisail Garcia scores. Brent Suter called out on strikes.

5 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 8, Cardinals 2.

Brewers eighth. Luis Urias walks. Daniel Robertson doubles to deep left field. Luis Urias to third. Jackie Bradley Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Andrew Miller to Paul Goldschmidt. Christian Yelich walks. Avisail Garcia walks. Christian Yelich to second. Daniel Robertson to third. Luis Urias scores. Travis Shaw grounds out to shallow infield. Avisail Garcia out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 9, Cardinals 2.

Cardinals eighth. Yadier Molina singles to center field. Dylan Carlson walks. Yadier Molina to second. Austin Dean homers to left field. Dylan Carlson scores. Yadier Molina scores. Justin Williams flies out to deep center field to Jackie Bradley Jr.. Edmundo Sosa hit by pitch. Tommy Edman pops out to shallow left field to Travis Shaw. Paul Goldschmidt grounds out to third base, Travis Shaw to Keston Hiura.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 9, Cardinals 5.