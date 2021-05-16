Minnesota 1, Vegas 0

Minnesota 0 0 0 1 — 1 Vegas 0 0 0 0 — 0 First Period_None. Second Period_None. Third Period_None. Overtime_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 1 (Foligno, Greenway), 3:20. Shots on Goal_Minnesota 5-13-9-3_30. Vegas 19-11-10-2_42. Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 2; Vegas 0 of 3. Goalies_Minnesota, Talbot 1-0-0 (42 shots-42 saves). Vegas, Fleury 0-0-1 (30-29). A_8,683 (17,367). T_2:50. Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Jonny Murray. More for youSportsFormer UConn guard Anna Makurat signs with pro team in...By Doug BonjourSportsThey're back: What to know about the Connecticut Sun's...By Doug Bonjour