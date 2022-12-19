Minnesota 116, Dallas 106

Bullock 0-3 0-0 0, Finney-Smith 3-6 1-2 9, Wood 4-11 6-7 15, Dinwiddie 6-13 3-4 20, Doncic 5-17 6-7 19, Bertans 6-9 0-0 18, McGee 2-2 1-2 5, Pinson 0-0 1-2 1, Ntilikina 2-6 0-0 5, Walker 3-9 7-7 14. Totals 31-76 25-31 106.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling