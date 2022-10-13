Minnesota 118, L.A. Lakers 113

Anderson 3-5 2-2 9, McDaniels 4-11 2-3 11, Reid 9-17 1-3 22, Edwards 2-12 0-0 5, Russell 5-9 2-4 15, Elleby 0-2 2-2 2, Garza 5-9 2-2 15, Knight 3-5 4-5 10, Minott 0-2 1-2 1, Forbes 2-6 1-1 7, Lawson 0-2 3-4 3, Moore Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Nowell 6-13 2-2 14, Rivers 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 41-97 22-30 118.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling