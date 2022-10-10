Minnesota 119, L.A. Clippers 117

McDaniels 4-8 1-1 10, Reid 9-13 2-2 20, Towns 5-11 6-6 19, Edwards 7-15 0-0 14, Russell 4-10 0-0 9, Anderson 0-3 1-2 1, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Minott 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 2-4 1-2 6, Forbes 5-8 0-0 15, McLaughlin 2-5 0-0 5, Moore Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 5-10 0-0 11, Rivers 3-6 1-1 7. Totals 47-95 12-14 119.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling