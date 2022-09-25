Det_Jama.Williams 2 run (Seibert kick), 6:44. Drive: 6 plays, 54 yards, 2:36. Key Plays: Goff 17 pass to Jama.Williams; Goff 30 pass to St. Brown on 4th-and-5. Detroit 7, Minnesota 0.

Second Quarter

Det_Hockenson 5 pass from Goff (Seibert kick), 13:38. Drive: 12 plays, 70 yards, 5:28. Key Plays: Jama.Williams 12 run; Swift 3 run on 3rd-and-4; Jama.Williams 5 run on 4th-and-1; Goff 4 pass to Raymond on 3rd-and-5; Goff 17 pass to J.Reynolds on 4th-and-1. Detroit 14, Minnesota 0.

Min_Thielen 1 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 8:50. Drive: 12 plays, 80 yards, 4:48. Key Plays: Nwangwu kick return to Minnesota 20; Cousins 12 pass to Ham; Cousins 17 pass to I.Smith on 3rd-and-2; Cook 13 run. Detroit 14, Minnesota 7.

Min_Cook 4 run (G.Joseph kick), 1:12. Drive: 9 plays, 49 yards, 3:46. Key Plays: Cousins 6 pass to Thielen on 4th-and-6; Cousins 14 pass to Thielen; Cousins 15 pass to Thielen on 3rd-and-4. Detroit 14, Minnesota 14.

Third Quarter

Det_FG Seibert 40, 8:36. Drive: 10 plays, 46 yards, 5:22. Key Plays: Goff 5 pass to C.Reynolds on 3rd-and-7; Goff 16 pass to J.Reynolds on 4th-and-2. Detroit 17, Minnesota 14.

Det_Jama.Williams 13 run (Seibert kick), 2:08. Drive: 5 plays, 54 yards, 2:38. Key Plays: Goff 8 pass to St. Brown on 3rd-and-3; Goff 26 pass to J.Reynolds. Detroit 24, Minnesota 14.

Fourth Quarter

Min_Mattison 6 run (G.Joseph kick), 7:50. Drive: 6 plays, 57 yards, 2:49. Key Plays: Cousins 11 pass to Mundt; Cousins 10 pass to Thielen; Cousins 12 pass to Mundt. Detroit 24, Minnesota 21.

Min_Osborn 28 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), :45. Drive: 3 plays, 56 yards, 00:25. Key Play: Cousins 28 pass to Osborn. Minnesota 28, Detroit 24.

___

Det Min FIRST DOWNS 23 30 Rushing 6 9 Passing 14 16 Penalty 3 5 THIRD DOWN EFF 3-16 2-9 FOURTH DOWN EFF 4-6 1-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 416 373 Total Plays 76 67 Avg Gain 5.5 5.6 NET YARDS RUSHING 139 123 Rushes 35 25 Avg per rush 3.971 4.92 NET YARDS PASSING 277 250 Sacked-Yds lost 0-0 1-10 Gross-Yds passing 277 260 Completed-Att. 25-41 24-41 Had Intercepted 1 0 Yards-Pass Play 6.756 5.952 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 5-2-0 5-5-2 PUNTS-Avg. 3-43.667 3-52.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 83 124 Punt Returns 2-23 2-9 Kickoff Returns 3-60 5-115 Interceptions 0-0 1-0 PENALTIES-Yds 7-59 3-15 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 2-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 34:04 25:56

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Jama.Williams 20-87, Swift 7-31, C.Reynolds 6-13, Goff 2-8. Minnesota, Cook 17-96, Mattison 7-28, Cousins 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Detroit, Goff 25-41-1-277. Minnesota, Cousins 24-41-0-260.

RECEIVING_Detroit, J.Reynolds 6-96, St. Brown 6-73, Chark 3-46, Hockenson 3-18, Swift 3-15, Jama.Williams 2-20, C.Reynolds 1-5, Raymond 1-4. Minnesota, Thielen 6-61, Osborn 5-73, Jefferson 3-14, I.Smith 2-32, Ellefson 2-24, Mundt 2-23, Ham 2-15, Mattison 1-16, Reagor 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_Detroit, Raymond 2-23. Minnesota, Reagor 2-9.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Detroit, Ju.Jackson 3-60. Minnesota, Nwangwu 5-115.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Detroit, Anzalone 9-1-1, Oruwariye 7-2-0, Rodriguez 7-1-0, J.Hughes 5-3-0, Elliott 3-2-0, M.Hughes 2-1-0, Okudah 2-1-0, Board 2-0-0, C.Harris 2-0-0, Buggs 1-1-0, Walker 1-1-0, Chark 1-0-0, McNeill 1-0-0, Brockers 0-1-0. Minnesota, Hicks 10-5-0, Metellus 10-1-0, Dantzler 7-2-0, Kendricks 5-5-0, Peterson 5-0-0, Bullard 4-0-0, Phillips 3-1-0, Hunter 3-0-0, Bynum 2-3-0, Tomlinson 2-2-0, Z.Smith 2-1-0, Sullivan 2-0-0, Wonnum 1-0-0, Lynch 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Detroit, None. Minnesota, Metellus 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Seibert 54, Seibert 48. Minnesota, G.Joseph 56, G.Joseph 56.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee John Hussey, Ump Alan Eck, HL Robin DeLorenzo, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Jabir Walker, SJ Allen Baynes, BJ Brad Freeman, Replay James Nicholson.