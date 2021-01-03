Minnesota 37, Detroit 35

Det_M.Jones 43 pass from Stafford (kick failed), 4:45. Drive: 7 plays, 90 yards, 3:36. Key Plays: Stafford 23 pass to M.Jones; Sanu 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Detroit 6, Minnesota 0.

Min_Mattison 28 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), :34. Drive: 8 plays, 70 yards, 4:11. Key Plays: Abdullah kick return to Minnesota 30; Cousins 13 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-4; Cousins 15 pass to Mattison; Cousins 9 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-13. Minnesota 7, Detroit 6.

Second Quarter

Det_Cephus 20 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 13:19. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:15. Key Plays: Peterson 38 run; Stafford 15 pass to Hockenson. Detroit 13, Minnesota 7.

Min_Abdullah 4 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 8:51. Drive: 8 plays, 79 yards, 4:28. Key Plays: Abdullah kick return to Minnesota 21; Cousins 25 pass to I.Smith; Cousins 11 pass to Conklin; Cousins 19 pass to Conklin; Cousins 14 pass to Thielen. Minnesota 14, Detroit 13.

Det_FG Prater 54, 7:13. Drive: 5 plays, 39 yards, 1:38. Key Play: Stafford 38 pass to M.Jones. Detroit 16, Minnesota 14.

Min_Beebe 40 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), :04. Drive: 6 plays, 79 yards, 00:51. Key Plays: Cousins 14 pass to Thielen; Cousins 10 pass to Conklin. Minnesota 21, Detroit 16.

Third Quarter

Det_M.Jones 26 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 14:09. Drive: 2 plays, 33 yards, 00:51. Key Play: Agnew kick return to Minnesota 33. Detroit 23, Minnesota 21.

Min_Mattison 2 run (Bailey kick), 11:35. Drive: 6 plays, 69 yards, 2:34. Key Plays: Abdullah kick return to Minnesota 31; Cousins 15 pass to Jefferson; Cousins 38 pass to Jefferson. Minnesota 28, Detroit 23.

Min_FG Bailey 23, 7:55. Drive: 6 plays, 19 yards, 1:46. Key Plays: H.Smith 9 interception return to Detroit 23; Cousins 15 pass to Jefferson. Minnesota 31, Detroit 23.

Det_Peterson 2 run (pass failed), 3:02. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:53. Key Plays: Stafford 6 pass to Amendola on 3rd-and-5; Stafford 31 pass to Cephus on 3rd-and-6; Stafford 18 pass to Swift. Minnesota 31, Detroit 29.

Fourth Quarter

Min_Cousins 1 run (kick failed), 10:32. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 7:30. Key Plays: Mattison 4 run on 3rd-and-2; Oruwariye 18-yard defensive pass interference penalty; Cousins 14 pass to Jefferson; Boone 19 run; Walker 0-yard roughing the passer penalty on 4th-and-1. Minnesota 37, Detroit 29.

Det_Swift 2 run (pass failed), 4:26. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 6:06. Key Plays: Stafford 21 pass to M.Jones; Swift 13 run; Peterson 4 run on 4th-and-1; Stafford 16 pass to M.Jones on 3rd-and-11; Stafford 10 pass to M.Jones. Minnesota 37, Detroit 35.

A_0.

___

Min Det FIRST DOWNS 31 21 Rushing 8 9 Passing 20 12 Penalty 3 0 THIRD DOWN EFF 4-13 5-10 FOURTH DOWN EFF 2-2 1-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 508 417 Total Plays 74 54 Avg Gain 6.9 7.7 NET YARDS RUSHING 125 129 Rushes 31 22 Avg per rush 4.0 5.9 NET YARDS PASSING 383 288 Sacked-Yds lost 3-22 1-5 Gross-Yds passing 405 293 Completed-Att. 28-40 20-31 Had Intercepted 0 1 Yards-Pass Play 8.9 9.0 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 7-6-4 7-4-3 PUNTS-Avg. 3-45.7 2-50.5 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 136 131 Punt Returns 2-20 2-22 Kickoff Returns 4-107 3-109 Interceptions 1-9 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 4-35 7-51 FUMBLES-Lost 2-0 1-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 35:13 24:47

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Mattison 21-95, Boone 5-29, Cousins 5-1. Detroit, Peterson 7-63, Swift 12-54, Stafford 2-9, Sanu 1-3.

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 28-40-0-405. Detroit, Stafford 20-31-1-293.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Jefferson 9-133, Thielen 4-57, Mattison 3-50, Conklin 3-40, Abdullah 3-7, Beebe 2-44, Ham 2-44, I.Smith 2-30. Detroit, M.Jones 8-180, Hockenson 3-25, Swift 3-16, Cephus 2-51, Sanu 2-13, Amendola 1-6, James 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_Minnesota, Beebe 2-20. Detroit, Agnew 2-22.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Minnesota, Abdullah 4-107. Detroit, Agnew 2-94, Sanu 1-15.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Minnesota, H.Smith 7-2-0, Harris 7-1-0, Wilson 4-3-0, Gladney 3-0-0, Davis 2-1-0, Wonnum 2-1-0, Dye 1-3-0, Hand 1-1-0, Mabin 1-1-0, Mata'afa 1-0-1, Tankersley 1-0-0, Stephen 0-1-0, Yarbrough 0-1-0. Detroit, Walker 9-2-1, Harmon 9-0-0, Tavai 8-3-0, C.Jones 4-0-0, Roberts 3-2-0, Oruwariye 3-0-0, Strong 2-1-1, Ragland 2-1-0, Griffen 2-0-0, R.Okwara 1-0-1, Coleman 1-0-0, Harris 1-0-0, Penisini 1-0-0, Shelton 1-0-0, Williams 1-0-0, Davis 0-2-0, J.Okwara 0-1-0, Skipper 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Minnesota, H.Smith 1-9. Detroit, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Minnesota, Bailey 46.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Adrian Hill, Ump Mark Pellis, HL Julian Mapp, LJ Tom Symonette, FJ Steve Zimmer, SJ Allen Baynes, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay Matt Sumstine.