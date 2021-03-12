Minnesota 4, Arizona 0

Arizona 0 0 0 — 0 Minnesota 0 0 4 — 4 First Period_None. Second Period_None. Third Period_1, Minnesota, Kaprizov 8 (Zuccarello, Spurgeon), 5:47. 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 9 (Bjugstad, Dumba), 8:10. 3, Minnesota, Brodin 5 (Zuccarello), 19:01 (en). 4, Minnesota, Kaprizov 10 (Zuccarello, Soucy), 19:11. Shots on Goal_Arizona 9-7-9_25. Minnesota 8-14-10_32. Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 4; Minnesota 0 of 4. Goalies_Arizona, Hill 1-2-0 (31 shots-28 saves). Minnesota, Talbot 5-4-1 (25-25). A_0 (18,064). T_2:26. Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Travis Toomey. More for youSportsDarien's Knight unanimous pick for Hockey East's top goalieBy Michael FornabaioSportsBreaking down Sacred Heart, UConn hockey playoff seriesBy Michael Fornabaio