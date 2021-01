Minnesota 1 0 2 1 — 4 Los Angeles 1 2 0 0 — 3

First Period_1, Minnesota, Dumba 1 (Suter, Greenway), 0:21. 2, Los Angeles, Vilardi 1 (Wagner, MacDermid), 16:58. Penalties_Los Angeles bench, served by Athanasiou (Too Many Men on the Ice), 5:46; Bjugstad, MIN (Hooking), 6:51; Johansson, MIN (Interference), 13:17.