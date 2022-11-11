Minnesota 72, St. Francis (NY) 54

Grisby 1-4 0-0 2, Harris 3-8 0-3 6, Higgins 2-8 0-0 4, Moreno 2-6 0-0 6, Wilcox 4-10 0-0 8, Clarke 2-5 0-0 5, Bethea 3-9 0-0 6, Quartlebaum 4-5 0-0 10, Sagnia 0-0 0-0 0, Howell-South 2-2 2-2 6, Myrie 0-0 1-2 1, Gonzalez 0-0 0-0 0, Parrotta 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 3-7 54.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling