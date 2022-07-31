Minnesota 84, Los Angeles 77

Powers 2-7 4-4 8, Shepard 2-5 1-2 5, Fowles 8-9 0-1 16, Jefferson 9-14 2-4 22, McBride 3-5 7-7 15, Achonwa 2-6 2-3 6, Carleton 0-1 0-0 0, Milic 1-2 0-0 2, Allen 0-3 0-0 0, Banham 4-5 0-0 10. Totals 31-57 16-21 84.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling
Recommended