Minnesota-Detroit Runs

Tigers second. Jeimer Candelario singles to shortstop. Niko Goodrum singles to right field. Jeimer Candelario to second. JaCoby Jones grounds out to shortstop. Niko Goodrum out at second. Jeimer Candelario to third. Christin Stewart doubles to deep left field. Jeimer Candelario scores. Austin Romine strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 1, Twins 0.

Twins third. Max Kepler reaches on error to right field, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Jeimer Candelario. Alex Avila strikes out swinging. Jorge Polanco out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Victor Reyes. Max Kepler scores. Miguel Sano strikes out swinging.

1 run, 0 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Twins 1, Tigers 1.

Tigers third. Willi Castro singles to second base. Victor Reyes singles to center field. Willi Castro to third. Jonathan Schoop singles to shallow right field. Victor Reyes to second. Willi Castro scores. Miguel Cabrera grounds out to third base. Jonathan Schoop out at second. Victor Reyes to third. Jeimer Candelario lines out to deep right center field to Max Kepler.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 2, Twins 1.

Tigers fourth. Niko Goodrum walks. JaCoby Jones doubles to deep center field. Niko Goodrum to third. Christin Stewart out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Marwin Gonzalez. JaCoby Jones to third. Niko Goodrum scores. Austin Romine singles to center field. JaCoby Jones scores. Willi Castro lines out to deep center field to Max Kepler. Victor Reyes singles to center field. Austin Romine to second. Jonathan Schoop reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Austin Romine out at third.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 4, Twins 1.

Tigers fifth. Miguel Cabrera grounds out to shallow left field, Ehire Adrianza to Miguel Sano. Jeimer Candelario walks. Niko Goodrum singles to shallow left field. Jeimer Candelario to second. JaCoby Jones singles to left center field. Niko Goodrum to second. Jeimer Candelario to third. Jorge Bonifacio pinch-hitting for Christin Stewart. Jorge Bonifacio singles to left field. JaCoby Jones to second. Niko Goodrum scores. Jeimer Candelario scores. Austin Romine grounds out to shallow infield. Jorge Bonifacio out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 6, Twins 1.

Twins sixth. Jorge Polanco flies out to deep center field to JaCoby Jones. Miguel Sano strikes out swinging. Nelson Cruz homers to center field. Marwin Gonzalez singles to center field. Ildemaro Vargas pops out to Jeimer Candelario.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 6, Twins 2.

Tigers sixth. Willi Castro singles to right center field. Victor Reyes singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Willi Castro to third. Throwing error by Marwin Gonzalez. Jonathan Schoop grounds out to third base, Ehire Adrianza to Miguel Sano. Miguel Cabrera doubles to deep center field. Victor Reyes scores. Willi Castro scores. Jeimer Candelario walks. Niko Goodrum called out on strikes. JaCoby Jones pops out to shallow infield to Miguel Sano.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Tigers 8, Twins 2.