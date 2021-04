Tigers second. Nomar Mazara strikes out swinging. Jonathan Schoop singles to left field. Akil Baddoo triples to right center field. Jonathan Schoop scores. Wilson Ramos reaches on catcher interference. Interference error by Mitch Garver. Victor Reyes lines out to shallow infield to Kenta Maeda. Akil Baddoo doubled off third.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Tigers 1, Twins 0.

Twins fifth. Byron Buxton doubles to deep right field. Miguel Sano grounds out to shallow infield to Matthew Boyd. Byron Buxton to third. Willians Astudillo out on a sacrifice fly to right center field to Robbie Grossman. Byron Buxton scores. Andrelton Simmons grounds out to shortstop, Matthew Boyd to Jonathan Schoop to Miguel Cabrera.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 1, Tigers 1.

Tigers fifth. Akil Baddoo pops out to shallow infield to Willians Astudillo. Wilson Ramos homers to left field. Victor Reyes lines out to deep center field to Byron Buxton. Robbie Grossman called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 2, Twins 1.

Twins sixth. Jake Cave singles to left field. Mitch Garver grounds out to shortstop. Jake Cave out at second. Kyle Garlick singles to deep left center field. Nelson Cruz singles to shortstop. Kyle Garlick to second. Jorge Polanco doubles to deep left center field. Nelson Cruz scores. Kyle Garlick scores. Byron Buxton strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 3, Tigers 2.