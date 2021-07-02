Minnesota-Kansas City Runs

Twins first. Luis Arraez doubles to deep left field. Josh Donaldson doubles to deep center field. Luis Arraez to third. Trevor Larnach singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Josh Donaldson scores. Luis Arraez scores. Throwing error by Brady Singer. Nelson Cruz lines out to shallow infield to Brady Singer. Alex Kirilloff singles to shallow center field. Trevor Larnach scores. Jorge Polanco called out on strikes. Max Kepler strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Twins 3, Royals 0.

Royals second. Salvador Perez homers to right field. Hanser Alberto doubles to left field. Hunter Dozier singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Hanser Alberto scores. Fielding error by Trevor Larnach. Michael A. Taylor doubles to deep center field. Hunter Dozier scores. Edward Olivares strikes out swinging. Nicky Lopez walks. Whit Merrifield grounds out to shallow infield, Jorge Polanco to Alex Kirilloff.

3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Twins 3, Royals 3.

Royals third. Jorge Soler grounds out to third base, Josh Donaldson to Alex Kirilloff. Carlos Santana grounds out to third base, Josh Donaldson to Alex Kirilloff. Salvador Perez singles to center field. Hanser Alberto homers to left field. Salvador Perez scores. Hunter Dozier called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 5, Twins 3.

Royals fifth. Whit Merrifield doubles to deep left field. Jorge Soler singles to shallow left field. Whit Merrifield to third. Carlos Santana singles to left field. Jorge Soler to second. Whit Merrifield scores. Salvador Perez strikes out swinging. Hanser Alberto lines out to right field to Max Kepler. Hunter Dozier walks. Carlos Santana to second. Jorge Soler to third. Michael A. Taylor flies out to right field to Max Kepler.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Royals 6, Twins 3.

Twins sixth. Max Kepler singles to shallow center field. Nick Gordon singles to shallow left field. Max Kepler to second. Ben Rortvedt walks. Nick Gordon to second. Max Kepler to third. Luis Arraez grounds out to shortstop. Ben Rortvedt out at second. Nick Gordon to third. Max Kepler scores. Josh Donaldson strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 6, Twins 4.

Royals eighth. Jarrod Dyson called out on strikes. Nicky Lopez doubles to left field. Whit Merrifield pops out to second base to Luis Arraez. Nicky Lopez scores. Jorge Soler walks. Carlos Santana called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 7, Twins 4.