Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Towns 30 34.5 259-508 .510 72-169 144-174 .828 734 24.5
Edwards 28 35.9 227-523 .434 87-242 78-99 .788 619 22.1
Russell 26 32.8 167-434 .385 75-228 77-96 .802 486 18.7
Beasley 31 26.3 127-345 .368 87-254 18-25 .720 359 11.6
Reid 29 16.0 91-200 .455 27-72 45-62 .726 254 8.8
Beverley 22 26.5 72-161 .447 27-84 21-30 .700 192 8.7
McDaniels 28 25.6 75-188 .399 24-87 14-19 .737 188 6.7
Vanderbilt 29 24.8 74-131 .565 2-9 27-37 .730 177 6.1
Nowell 17 9.3 34-78 .436 8-23 4-7 .571 80 4.7
Prince 24 15.4 37-101 .366 21-68 16-21 .762 111 4.6
Wright 1 4.0 1-1 1.000 1-1 0-0 .000 3 3.0
Okogie 20 13.9 16-49 .327 5-21 15-26 .577 52 2.6
Knight 13 4.5 7-13 .538 0-1 15-20 .750 29 2.2
McLaughlin 20 11.0 14-49 .286 4-21 11-14 .786 43 2.2
Bolmaro 20 8.7 8-30 .267 1-10 8-9 .889 25 1.3
Layman 12 5.2 5-18 .278 2-9 1-3 .333 13 1.1
TEAM 31 242.4 1214-2829 .429 443-1299 494-642 .769 3365 108.5
OPPONENTS 31 242.4 1197-2673 .448 387-1161 590-754 .782 3371 108.7

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Towns 85 189 274 9.1 107 3.6 111 0 31 105 34
Edwards 33 128 161 5.8 100 3.6 64 0 44 91 20
Russell 11 89 100 3.8 168 6.5 55 0 24 68 16
Beasley 10 87 97 3.1 55 1.8 40 0 19 25 5
Reid 36 63 99 3.4 21 .7 68 0 15 27 25
Beverley 27 71 98 4.5 104 4.7 67 0 20 25 20
McDaniels 37 87 124 4.4 24 .9 102 0 27 25 13
Vanderbilt 91 157 248 8.6 34 1.2 81 0 44 31 23
Nowell 3 17 20 1.2 19 1.1 9 0 6 4 4
Prince 11 39 50 2.1 19 .8 36 1 10 13 5
Wright 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 1 0
Okogie 19 25 44 2.2 17 .9 28 0 13 10 5
Knight 7 12 19 1.5 3 .2 9 0 1 3 3
McLaughlin 4 16 20 1.0 40 2.0 7 0 11 13 0
Bolmaro 15 19 34 1.7 9 .5 20 0 5 12 0
Layman 1 9 10 .8 1 .1 4 0 1 3 1
TEAM 390 1008 1398 45.1 721 23.3 701 1 271 479 174
OPPONENTS 346 1102 1448 46.7 790 25.5 642 1 241 527 166
