Minnesota Wild Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, FEB. 7, 2021 Minnesota Wild POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 18 Jordan Greenway 11 2 8 10 8 16 0 0 0 16 .125 F 14 Joel Eriksson Ek 11 5 4 9 8 2 0 0 1 31 .161 F 97 Kirill Kaprizov 11 3 6 9 4 2 1 0 1 17 .176 D 25 Jonas Brodin 11 2 4 6 2 8 0 0 1 21 .095 D 20 Ryan Suter 11 0 6 6 -3 2 0 0 0 22 .000 F 11 Zach Parise 11 2 3 5 -3 4 0 0 1 31 .065 D 24 Mathew Dumba 9 3 1 4 -2 8 0 0 0 25 .120 F 27 Nick Bjugstad 11 2 1 3 1 8 0 0 1 24 .083 F 22 Kevin Fiala 8 3 0 3 -2 23 1 0 0 30 .100 F 17 Marcus Foligno 9 1 2 3 4 9 0 0 0 9 .111 F 38 Ryan Hartman 11 1 2 3 -3 4 0 1 0 16 .063 F 90 Marcus Johansson 9 2 1 3 0 4 0 0 1 9 .222 F 49 Victor Rask 11 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 7 .429 F 13 Nick Bonino 11 1 1 2 -6 4 1 0 0 19 .053 D 5 Greg Pateryn 3 0 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 21 Carson Soucy 11 0 2 2 4 14 0 0 0 8 .000 D 46 Jared Spurgeon 11 0 2 2 -4 0 0 0 0 19 .000 D 28 Ian Cole 8 0 1 1 4 2 0 0 0 3 .000 F 26 Gerald Mayhew 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000 D 77 Brad Hunt 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 .000 F 41 Luke Johnson 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 37 Kyle Rau 2 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 5 .000 F 7 Nico Sturm 9 0 0 0 -4 4 0 0 0 14 .000 TEAM TOTALS 11 30 47 77 9 121 3 1 6 337 .089 OPPONENT TOTALS 11 30 52 82 -12 106 6 0 5 328 .091 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 34 Kaapo Kahkonen 6 335 2.87 3 3 0 0 16 165 0.903 0 0 2 33 Cam Talbot 6 324 2.4 3 2 0 0 13 162 0.92 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 11 668 2.64 6 5 0 0 29 327 .909 30 47 121 OPPONENT TOTALS 11 668 2.55 5 3 3 1 28 335 .911 30 52 106