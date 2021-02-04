Minnesota health officials discourage Super Bowl parties STEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press Feb. 4, 2021 Updated: Feb. 4, 2021 5:58 p.m.
1 of3 Clinical lead Jeanne Schumache held up a VanishPoint syringe that allows them to get an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as she was preparing them to be administered to people with appointments Thursday, jan. 28, 2021 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP) Anthony Souffle/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 People who received a vaccination, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center, Minn., wait the 15 minutes before leaving. Minnesota on Thursday opened up nine locations for coronavirus vaccinations as part of a pilot program reserved for people 65 and over. Demand for the program was exceptionally heavy, with slots for the few available doses quickly filling after registration opened two days earlier. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 People line up for a vaccination at the Earle Brown Heritage Center, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Minnesota on Thursday opened up nine locations for coronavirus vaccinations as part of a pilot program reserved for people 65 and over. Demand for the program was exceptionally heavy, with slots for the few available doses quickly filling after registration opened two days earlier. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesotans thinking about holding Super Bowl parties should think again — even through the state's coronavirus numbers are improving, state health officials advised Thursday.
“This is probably not the year to have a Super Bowl party," said Kris Ehresmann, infectious disease director at the Minnesota Department of Health. "And fortunately we don't have to feel bad because the Vikings aren't in the Super Bowl, so it takes some of the pressure off.”
STEVE KARNOWSKI