Minnesota takes down No. 4 Iowa 102-95 with 3-point spree DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Sports Writer Dec. 25, 2020 Updated: Dec. 25, 2020 10:53 p.m.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) vie for the ball in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 102-95.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) works to the basket as Minnesota forward Isaiah Ihnen (35) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 102-95 in overtime.
Minnesota center Liam Robbins (0) shoots against Iowa center Luka Garza (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Minneapolis.
Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) finds difficulty getting past Iowa center Luka Garza (55) and guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Minneapolis.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) shoots between Minnesota forward Brandon Johnson (23) and center Liam Robbins (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 102-95 in overtime.
Iowa guard CJ Fredrick (5) drives around Minnesota guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Minneapolis.
Minnesota center Liam Robbins defends against Iowa center Luka Garza (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Minneapolis.
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) cannot get the rebound as Minnesota center Liam Robbins (0) and forward Brandon Johnson (23) also go for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Minneapolis.
Minnesota center Liam Robbins shoots over Iowa center Luka Garza (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Brandon Johnson made all four his 3-point attempts in overtime and finished with 26 points and nine rebounds, leading Minnesota's late surge to upset No. 4 Iowa 102-95 on Friday night.
Marcus Carr had 30 points on 6-for-13 shooting from 3-point range and eight assists, and Liam Robbins added 18 points and four blocks for the Gophers (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten). They trailed by seven points with 44 seconds left in regulation and outscored the Hawkeyes 29-15 the rest of the way.