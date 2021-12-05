Minshew steps in, Eagles score on 1st 7 drives to beat Jets DENNIS WASZAK Jr., AP Pro Football Writer Dec. 5, 2021
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Gardner Minshew started in place of an injured Jalen Hurts and led the clock-eating Philadelphia Eagles to scores on their first seven possessions in a 33-18 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.
Minshew was 20 of 25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns to Dallas Goedert. Kenneth Gainwell ran for a score, Jake Elliott kicked four field goals and the Eagles (6-7) improved to 12-0 all-time against the Jets (3-9).
Written By
DENNIS WASZAK Jr.