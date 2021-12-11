Minus suspended coach Pearl, No. 18 Auburn routs Nebraska CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer Dec. 11, 2021
Nebraska guard C.J. Wilcher, left, defends as Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) dribles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11 , 2021, in Atlanta.
Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Saturday, Dec. 11 , 2021, in Atlanta.
Auburn assistant coach Wes Flanigan, serving as acting coach for suspended head coach Bruce Pearl, raises hands in victory during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska Saturday, Dec. 11 , 2021, in Atlanta.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Saturday, Dec. 11 , 2021, in Atlanta.
Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) scores during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Saturday, Dec. 11 , 2021, in Atlanta.
Nebraska guard Bryce McGowens (5) looks for an opening against Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11 , 2021, in Atlanta.
Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) shoots a foul shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Saturday, Dec. 11 , 2021, in Atlanta.
11 of11
ATLANTA (AP) — Playing minus suspended coach Bruce Pearl, No. 18 Auburn made 16 steals and routed Nebraska 99-68 on Saturday.
Pearl began his two-game suspension imposed by the NCAA on Friday. Auburn was placed on probation for four years for unethical conduct involving former associate head coach Chuck Person. Pearl was penalized for failing to monitor his assistant and adequately promote compliance.