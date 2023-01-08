Mississippi 57, Texas A&M 38

Collins 4-11 0-0 11, Scott 3-7 5-6 11, Singleton 3-8 0-0 6, Baker 3-10 0-0 6, Taylor 3-6 1-4 7, Davis 4-9 3-4 11, Igbokwe 0-2 4-6 4, Eaton 0-0 0-0 0, Salary 0-0 1-2 1, Thompson 0-4 0-0 0, Totals 20-57 14-22 57
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling