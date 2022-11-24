Mississippi 72, Stanford 68

Brakefield 5-6 5-7 17, Burns 2-6 0-0 4, McKinnis 7-10 1-1 15, Abram 12-18 0-0 26, Mat.Murrell 2-8 2-3 6, Caldwell 1-3 1-2 3, White 0-2 1-2 1, Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Fagan 0-2 0-0 0, Mballa 0-1 0-0 0, Ewin 0-0 0-0 0, Akwuba 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 10-15 72.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling