Mississippi St. 60, Texas A&M 44

Jessika Carter 6-12 3-4 15, Powe 3-6 0-0 8, Hayes 1-3 1-2 4, Jordan 4-7 1-2 9, Smith 8-11 1-2 18, Denae Carter 0-1 1-2 1, Johnson 1-2 2-4 5, Weber 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 23-45 9-16 60
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling