Mitchell, Gobert help Jazz dominate Pacers in 118-88 victory

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points and Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 118-88 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points and Mike Conley had 14 off the bench for the Jazz. Utah never trailed on its way to snapping a three-game losing streak to the Pacers.

The Jazz shot 54% from the field, scored 60 points in the paint and finished with a 53-30 advantage in rebounds.

Myles Turner and Aaron Holiday scored 12 points apiece to lead Indiana. The Pacers lost despite forcing 21 turnovers.

Utah attacked the rim throughout the first quarter and it paid off. The Jazz scored 20 points in the paint out of 29 total points in the quarter.

That allowed Utah to take control early. Joe Ingles drained a 3-pointer and then set up baskets for Gobert on back-to-back possessions to spark a 12-4 run that gave the Jazz an 18-10 lead midway through the first period.

Indiana closed to 31-27 on a hook shot from Domantas Sabonis early in the second, but Utah did not let the Pacers get any closer before halftime. Conley fed Gobert for a dunk and followed with back-to-back baskets to cap a 18-5 run that gave the Jazz a 49-32 lead midway through the quarter.

Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren (1) shoots as Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert (27) and Bojan Bogdanovic (44) defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Salt Lake City.

Utah maintained a double-digit cushion throughout the third and went up 78-55 on a jumper from Conley.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Justin Holiday had a career-high five blocks. ... T.J. McConnell led the Pacers with 10 assists. ... Indiana scored exactly 121 points in each of its previous three games against Utah.

Jazz: Bogdanovic shot and made the first free throw of the game with 6:54 left in the second quarter. ... Ingles finished with a team-high seven assists. … Utah scored 25 points off 14 Indiana turnovers. … The Jazz outscored the Pacers 22-4 in second-chance points.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Visit the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

Jazz: At the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

