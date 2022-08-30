Mitchell, Hiura homer late, Brewers rally past Pirates 7-5 RICH ROVITO, Associated Press Aug. 30, 2022 Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 12:40 a.m.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Garrett Mitchell hit a tying home run in the eighth inning and Keston Hiura connected for a game-ending shot in the ninth as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5 on Monday night.
Hiura, who replaced injured first baseman Rowdy Tellez in the fourth, launched a two-run homer off reliever Wil Crowe (5-8) that bounced off the top of the left-field wall. Willy Adames singled leading off the ninth for the Brewers, bringing Hiura to the plate with nobody out.