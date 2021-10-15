Mitchell keeps foot down and builds 5-shot lead in CJ Cup DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer Oct. 15, 2021 Updated: Oct. 15, 2021 7:49 p.m.
1 of6 Byeong Hun An hits from a bunker on the 14th hole during the second round of the CJ Cup golf tournament at Summit Club in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Erik Verduzco/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Keith Mitchell prepares to putt on the eighth hole during the second round of the CJ Cup golf tournament at the Summit Club in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Erik Verduzco/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Kevin Kisner reacts after missing a putt in the ninth hole during the second round of the CJ Cup golf tournament at the Summit Club in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Erik Verduzco/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Seonghyeon Kim reacts after missing a putt on the 14th green during the second round of the CJ Cup golf tournament at Summit Club in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Erik Verduzco/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rory McIlroy was trying to illustrate how deep the talent pool is on the PGA Tour by sharing a story about how impressed he was with Keith Mitchell the first time they played together.
Mitchell is providing McIlroy and everyone else with plenty of more fodder through two rounds of the CJ Cup at Summit.