Mladenovic beats Garcia at Zhengzhou Open

ZHENGZHOU, China (AP) — Kristina Mladenovic beat eighth-seeded Carolina Garcia 7-5, 6-2 Wednesday in an all-French matchup to reach the quarterfinals of the Zhengzhou Open.

Mladenovic will next face either second-seeded Elina Svitolina or Yulia Putintseva as she tries to reach the semifinals of a tournament for the first time in 2019.

Sixth-seeded Sofia Kenin of the United States also advanced to the last eight with a 6-4, 6-2 win over another Frenchwoman, Alize Cornet.

Seventh-seeded Petra Matric rallied to beat Fiona Ferro 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, while top-seeded Karolina Pliskova was leading 6-3, 2-5 against Polona Hercog when their match was suspended for the day due to rain.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports