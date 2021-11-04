Modern pentathlon to drop show jumping from Olympic program

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Modern Pentathlon Australia has supported a decision by the sport’s international governing body to remove the show jumping discipline from its Olympic competition after the 2024 Paris Games.
The International Modern Pentathlon Union announced this week that the horse riding component would be removed and replaced with another event — cycling has been mentioned, among others — in an effort to keep its place as an Olympic sport. In a letter to athletes, the sport's world governing body said the decision was ratified by its executive board.