Monk's big 4th quarter lifts Hornets over Kings 110-102

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 14 of his season-high 23 points in the fourth quarter, and the Charlotte Hornets spoiled De'Aaron Fox's return from injury with a 110-102 win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

Cody Zeller had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Bismack Biyombo added 10 points and 12 rebounds as the Hornets (13-17) won for the fourth time in five games.

Fox was back on the floor after missing 17 games with left ankle sprain and led the Kings (12-15) with 19 points. He played 30 minutes despite supposedly being on a minutes restriction.

On a night when Devante Graham and Terry Rozier shot a combined 5 of 21 through the first three quarters, the Hornets needed someone to step up.

Monk did that to start the fourth quarter.

Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin, right, drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin, right, drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Photo: Nell Redmond, AP Photo: Nell Redmond, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Monk's big 4th quarter lifts Hornets over Kings 110-102 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

He scored eight straight points, including a pair of 3s from the same spot just a few feet left of the top of the key. Graham then started to get going, knocking down two straight 3-pointers and suddenly the Hornets led by 10 with six minutes left as part of a 23-11 run to begin the fourth. Monk added two more on a drive to the hole and then put an exclamation point on the victory, sneaking through the lane and dunking off a missed 3 by Rozier with 42 seconds left.

Monk finished the fourth quarter 5 of 5 from the field, including two 3-pointers. He also made both free throws and had five rebounds in the final period. He finished with a career-high 10 boards.

TIP INS

Kings: Marvin Bagley had 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench in 22 minutes. ... Sacramento was outrebounded 51-33.

Hornets: Played without P.J. Washington, who sat out with a broken finger, and forward Nic Batum (hand). ... Started both of its centers in Zeller and Biyombo. ... Scored 52 points in the paint.

UP NEXT

Kings: Travel to Indiana to face the Pacers on Friday night.

Hornets: At the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday for the second night of a back-to-back.