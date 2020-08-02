https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Montreal-3-Pittsburgh-2-15452116.php
Montreal 3, Pittsburgh 2
First Period_1, Montreal, Kotkaniemi 7 (Byron, Kulak), 11:27.
Second Period_2, Montreal, Suzuki 14, 6:53. 3, Pittsburgh, Crosby 17 (Guentzel, Schultz), 9:55. 4, Pittsburgh, Rust 28 (McCann, Hornqvist), 12:34 (pp).
Third Period_None.
Overtime_5, Montreal, Petry 12, -2:57.
Shots on Goal_Montreal 6-13-4-12_35. Pittsburgh 18-8-8-7_41.
Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 1 of 7.
Goalies_Montreal, Price 28-25-6 (41 shots-39 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 20-11-6 (35-32).
A_0 (18,819). T_3:01.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Devin Berg.
