Moore slam completes 7-run comeback as Mariners stun Astros

SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Moore hit a grand slam in the eighth inning to lift the Seattle Mariners to an 11-8 comeback win against the Houston Astros on Monday night.

Houston scored six runs in the first and led 7-0 in the fourth before Seattle started to rally. The seven-run deficit is the most the Mariners have overcome this season, and the largest cushion the AL West-leading Astros have lost.

In the eighth, the Mariners loaded the bases with two outs down 8-7. Moore launched reliever Brooks Raley’s 1-1 pitch into the left field second deck for his fourth homer of the season to complete the comeback.

After giving up Moore's slam, Raley hit J.P. Crawford in the back with a 3-1 pitch and was ejected. Crawford had three hits and scored twice.

Kendall Graveman (4-0) pitched a scoreless eighth, and Paul Sewald earned his fourth save with a perfect ninth.

Ryne Stanek (1-2) took the loss.

Six straight Houston batters scored in the opening inning against rookie Darren McCaughan, making his first career start. Martin Maldonado added a solo homer in the fourth.

The Mariners made it a game with a three-run double by Cal Raleigh in the fourth and a three-run homer from Kyle Seager in the fifth.

Astros starter Luis Garcia allowed career highs of six runs, five earned. He gave up six hits and a walk while striking out nine.

McCaughan’s start came after pitching five no-hit innings in his major league debut against the Rockies on July 21.

McCaughan got leadoff hitter Jose Altuve for his first career strikeout, but gave up his first hit to the next batter when Michael Brantley’s comebacker deflected off his glove. The Astros just kept hitting, with six runs scoring before McCaughan got a second out. Kyle Tucker’s three-run homer was the biggest blow, followed by a solo shot from Abraham Toro.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: INF Aledmys Diaz (broken left hand) was activated from the 10-day injured list and INF Robel Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land.

Mariners: OF Jake Fraley will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma this week after being on the COVID-19 injured list since July 18. Fraley took part in the pregame workout with the Mariners before Monday’s game, manager Scott Servais said. … LHP Justus Sheffield (left forearm strain) threw off a mound Sunday and is expected to throw a full bullpen Wednesday.

READY TO RETURN

Seattle LHP Hector Santiago, the first player penalized under Major League Baseball's foreign substance crackdown, has served his 10-game suspension and will be available to pitch Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (7-2, 3.04 ERA) has allowed three runs or fewer in 15 of his 16 starts this season.

Mariners: RHP Chris Flexen (9-4, 3.35) will make his 19th start of the season and 12th at home, where he is 6-2 with a 1.89 ERA. The Mariners are 13-5 when Flexen starts.

