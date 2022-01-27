Morant, Grizzlies spoil Murray's record, top Spurs 118-110 RAUL DOMINGUEZ, Associated Press Jan. 26, 2022 Updated: Jan. 27, 2022 12:48 a.m.
1 of17 Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) scores against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) and San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) scramble for a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talks to his players from the sideline during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ja Morant matched a season high with 41 points and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame Dejounte Murray’s 14th career triple-double — which tied a Spurs franchise record — by beating San Antonio 118-110 on Wednesday night.
“We’ve got probably the most clutch performer in the game at our point guard position,” Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. said of Morant “That does help, a little bit. At the end of the day, we all know collectively when it’s time to really flip that switch and turn it on and get that 50-50 ball and gets loose balls and make those big-time shots.”