Morant leads Grizzlies in late rally to defeat Detroit CLAY BAILEY, Associated Press Feb. 19, 2021 Updated: Feb. 19, 2021 10:59 p.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 21 of his 29 points in the second half, Jonas Valanciunas added 17 points and 15 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied down the stretch for a 109-95 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
Kyle Anderson added 16 for Memphis as the Grizzlies won their second straight.