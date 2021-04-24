Morant scores 33, Grizzlies beat Trail Blazers 130-128 ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer April 24, 2021 Updated: April 24, 2021 1:47 a.m.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ja Morant had 33 points and 13 assists and the Memphis Grizzlies handed the Portland Trail Blazers their fourth straight loss with a 130-128 victory on Friday night.
Dillon Brooks added 25 points for Memphis, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Morant is the first player in franchise history with as many points and assists in the same game. He had no turnovers.
